AUSTIN (KXAN) — From the 88th regular Legislative Session to another winter freeze to trials, Texas has seen a lot happen this year.

One way KXAN shares news updates is through YouTube videos. We’ve compiled a list of the 15 most-viewed videos of the year, detailed below. (Data was tracked from Jan. 1, 2023, to Dec. 5, 2023.)

Designed by Austin-based Shift Robotics, “Moonwalkers” initially look like roller skates, but motors and artificial intelligence allow users wearing these “robot shoes” to walk three times faster than they normally would.

KXAN’s Eric Henrikson spoke to the CEO of Austin-based Shift Robotics, the company behind the shoes.

KXAN’s Eric Henrikson tests out Moonwalkers. (Credit: Tim Holcomb/KXAN)

During a winter storm in late January and early February, thousands of Austinites were without power for several days as power lines and transformers had frozen, or trees that had frozen had fallen on them.

Hundreds of linemen worked around the clock for days to restore power to Austin. KXAN’s Sally Hernandez talked to Austin Energy spokesperson Matt Mitchell to ask how linemen were staying safe during the process.

In November, Austin Police Department Officer Jorge Pastore lost his life during a SWAT standoff. Three other people died, and another officer was injured and later released from the hospital.

Neighbors close to the home where it happened told KXAN the details surrounding the situation.

A team of lawyers working with the House ethics committee in May began detailing misconduct allegations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which eventually led to Paxton facing an impeachment trial later in the year.

The Texas Senate acquitted Paxton on all articles of impeachment he faced during the nearly two-week trial

A dam that the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers say was constructed illegally in Mason County blocked water from flowing toward the Highland Lakes, which serve as Austin’s drinking water supply.

The privately-constructed dam spans the width of the James River in Mason County, and after recent rainfall, is holding back water five feet deep from flowing downstream. (KXAN Photo/David Yeomans)

As Title 42 restrictions were set to expire in May, Texas took steps – both short-term and long-term – to tighten enforcement at the border.

KXAN looked at the deployment of the Texas Tactical Border Force and the legislative move to create a new enforcement unit to expand the state’s powers along the border. Plus, we debriefed with Sandra Sanchez from Border Report to get insight on how the end of Title 42 is changing conditions in communities along the border.

On a Thursday in July, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an additional 30 Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to Austin, according to a spokesperson with DPS.

The order came one day after the City of Austin said it would be suspending the partnership between the Austin Police Department and DPS.

Attorney General Ken Paxton stood trial in September, facing 16 articles of impeachment. Paxton was ultimately acquitted on all charges.

During the trial, former Texas Ranger David Maxwell Office told the Court of Impeachment that Paxton fired him “unjustly” after he reported Paxton’s alleged illegal conduct to the FBI.

KXAN's Ryan Chandler reported on the testimony live from the Texas Capitol.

Whistleblowers, from left, David Maxwell Former director of law enforcement, Ryan Vassar Former deputy attorney general, and Blake Brickman Former deputy attorney general, attend the impeachment trial for suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

In March, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes.

The ICC said Putin and another Russian official were involved in the abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs stopped taking applications for rental assistance just 24 hours after opening the portal. Ben Martin with Texas Housers gave KXAN insight on the need for rental assistance in the state.

Martin described it as “disappointing but not surprising.” View the interview here.

A jury returned a guilty verdict in the murder trial for Kaitlin Armstrong on Nov. 16. Armstrong remained expressionless as Judge Brenda Kennedy read the verdict.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Armstrong on May 17, 2022, six days after she shot and killed pro-cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson at an east Austin apartment. Wilson was staying with a friend in town ahead of a nearby gravel race.

KXAN's Brianna Hollis covered the 10-day trial.

Kaitlyn Armstrong enters the courtroom to hear the verdict on her murder trial at the Blackwell-Thurman Criminal Justice Center on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Armstrong was found guilty of killing Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022. | Statesman pool

Just weeks before her trial began, Kaitlin Armstrong was captured on video running from a corrections officer in an attempted escape from custody after a south Austin doctor’s appointment.

Kaitlin Armstrong attempts to escape from custody (Viewer-submitted photo)

At the time, Armstrong was awaiting trial for murder in the death of professional cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson at an east Austin home in May 2022.

Armstrong was found guilty in the case the following month. The video from the verdict reading is No. 5 on this list.

At the end of January and beginning of February, much of Texas, including the KXAN viewing area, experienced a days-long freeze.

Meteorologist Kristen Currie joined KXAN Digital Anchor Will DuPree in a livestream on Jan. 30 to break down the significant ice threat that faced Central Texas that week.

In April, a jury found Army Sergeant Daniel Perry guilty of murder after he shot and killed a protester in downtown Austin in 2020.

Reporter Jala Washington covered Perry’s trial in its entirety. She sat down with former Travis County assistant district attorney, and current criminal defense attorney, Rick Cofer. She asked him some questions, many about what could possibly come next after the verdict.

During this year’s Texas Legislative Session, lawmakers worked to lower property taxes for Texans.

In the midst of an impasse during a special session, KXAN’s Ryan Chandler told the story of one homeowner who was concerned ever-increasing taxes could force him out of his home. Chandler took a look at how the state could help.