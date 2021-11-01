Friendsgiving Challenge: Donate to Team David or Kristen to help Central Texas Food Bank

Texas

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:
David Yeomans and Kristen Currie

David Yeomans and Kristen Currie have challenged each other to see who can raise the most money for the Central Texas Food Bank (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Meteorologists David Yeomans and Kristen Currie are embarking on a friendly competition to see who can raise the most money for the Central Texas Food Bank.

How can you help? Pick a team below, donate and help bring your favorite weather forecaster to the front of the race.

The competition begins Nov. 1 and ends Nov. 24. And, no matter whether Kristen or David come out ahead — our Texas community is the real winner.

The Central Texas Food Bank does more than just provide food for families in need through nearly 300 community partners. It also educates about healthy eating and assists families in applying for federal assistance programs.

Hunger by the numbers

The food bank serves about 75,000 people every week throughout 21 counties in Central Texas, according to its website. And, because of its partners and the scale at which it operates, it’s able to stretch donations into more food than one person can buy at the store for the same amount. That’s how it’s able to take even $1 and turn it into four meals.

According to the Central Texas Food Bank:

  • 1 in 4 children in Central Texas are at risk of hunger
  • 1 in 7 people in Central Texas are at risk of hunger
  • 93% of food bank clients are not homeless
  • 64% of households it serves have at least one working adult

