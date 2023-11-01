KXAN’s Friendsgiving Challenge: Back for year three! For three weeks in November leading up to Thanksgiving, your favorite morning and evening meteorologists compete to see who can raise more money for the Central Texas Food Bank. Team David and Team Kristen each have one win under their belt. Who will win in 2023?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The race to raise the most money for Central Texas Food Bank is back on for 2023. Join KXAN meteorologists David Yeomans and Kristen Currie as they go head-to-head for three weeks in November — all for a great cause.

And you can play a part! Pick a team (Team Kristen or Team David) and donate what you can.

The competition starts Nov. 1 and ends the day before Thanksgiving. No matter which KXAN meteorologist raises the most money overall, our Central Texas community is the real winner.

Click on the team of your choosing to make a donation.

Click Kristen’s image to make a donation for Team Kristen Click David’s image to make a donation for Team David

Can’t see the donate buttons? Click here to donate for Team Kristen and here to donate for Team David.

Hunger by the numbers

The Central Texas Food Bank does more than just provide food for families in need through roughly 300 community partners. It also educates about healthy eating and assists families in applying for federal assistance programs.

The food bank serves more than 60,000 people every week throughout 21 counties in Central Texas. And, because of its partners and the scale at which it operates, it’s able to stretch donations into more food than one person can buy at the store for the same amount. That’s how it’s able to take even $1 and turn it into four meals.

According to the Central Texas Food Bank: