FOUND: East Texas 2-year-old found safe, police say
HENDERSON, TX (KXAN) — Henderson Police say a two-year-old girl was found safe after she was last seen Tuesday night. Police are still investigating.
An Amber Alert was issued for the girl who was last seen at an apartment in Henderson Tuesday night at about 10:25 p.m.
Police were also searching for Lamarcus Smith, 41 in connection with the toddler's disappearance. It is unknown if police found him or if there is any connection the girl's disappearance.
More Texas Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Blue Alert issued as officials search for suspect in shooting of 4 people including Texas officer
CLEVELAND, Texas (KPRC/KXAN) -- Public safety officials have issued a Blue Alert as a manhunt continues for a man they say was responsible for shooting four people including a deputy near Cleveland Wednesday morning.
Investigators are searching for Pavol Vido, 65, wanted after they say he killed one woman and shot two others at a plumbing business and later shot a Liberty County Sheriff's Deputy in a shootout before escaping, according to the Houston NBC station .
Vido is described as being about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the Cleveland area around 7:30 a.m.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Third Dallas man charged after gay men targeted on app
DALLAS (AP) — Court records show that a third Dallas man has been charged with federal hate crimes in connection with a string of kidnappings and robberies in 2017 targeting gay men who police say were lured to an apartment from posts on a dating app.
The Dallas Morning News reports that court records show 22-year-old Daryl Henry is charged with nine counts, including conspiracy to commit hate crimes, kidnapping and carjacking; hate crimes, aiding and abetting; and kidnapping, aiding and abetting.
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered him held without bond pending trial.Read the Full Article
-
El Paso suburb issues cease-and-desist order for private border wall
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (AP) — A border suburb of El Paso, Texas, has issued a cease-and-desist order against construction of a privately funded border barrier.
A spokesman for Sunland Park, New Mexico, said Tuesday that the barrier being erected by We Build The Wall Inc. on private property doesn't comply with city ordinances. City spokesman Peter Ibarbo says the company had applied for a construction permit but the application was incomplete.
The company didn't immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Image copyright 2019 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face
- Don't call back! FCC warns of West African 'One Ring' phone scam in Texas
- ACL 2019 lineup is out! Big names include Cardi B, Guns N' Roses