FOUND: East Texas 2-year-old found safe, police say

HENDERSON, TX (KXAN) — Henderson Police say a two-year-old girl was found safe after she was last seen Tuesday night. Police are still investigating.

An Amber Alert was issued for the girl who was last seen at an apartment in Henderson Tuesday night at about 10:25 p.m.

Police were also searching for Lamarcus Smith, 41 in connection with the toddler's disappearance. It is unknown if police found him or if there is any connection the girl's disappearance.