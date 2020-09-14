Fort Hood soldiers return from Iraq, reunited with friends and family Saturday

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Fort Hood soldiers reunited with family members Saturday after returning from supporting Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq.

The soldiers were assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force for the operation, U.S. Army officials said. The Department of Defense established Operation Inherent Resolve in 2014 to “formalize ongoing military actions against the rising threat posed by ISIS in Iraq and Syria.”

Before the soldiers returned to Fort Hood, the operation underwent a change of command. Lt. Gen. Paul Calvert assumed command of the operation from Lt. Gen. Pat White, who returned with the group to Fort Hood where he will continue leadership duties of the Army’s III Corps.

The above video, shot by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman, shows soldiers deplaning and meeting loved ones in a parking lot.