KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44/KXAN) — An active duty military soldier was arrested in connection with a murder in Killeen Monday. Police said the victim is a 34-year-old woman.

The suspect is currently in the Killeen City Jail pending charges.

“We can confirm that a Soldier assigned at Fort Hood has been arrested by the Killeen Police Department and is in custody pending charges in the Killeen City Jail. Any questions or information requests related to his arrest or the ongoing Killeen Police Department investigation should be addressed to the Killeen Police Department public information officer or the Criminal Investigation Division information officer. The unit continues to cooperate with the Killeen Police Department and CID,” a Fort Hood spokesperson told KXAN.

Police said this is Killeen’s 13th murder this year. Officers were originally dispatched at approximately 7:56 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wales Drive in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground.

The victim was pronounced dead at 9 a.m., police said.

Police say this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public.

If you may have seen anything or have any information about this Murder, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477), or go online at http://www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.