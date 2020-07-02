Army investigator claims ‘no credible reports’ Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed before her disappearance

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — An investigator with the U.S. Army said Thursday that there are “no credible reports” that Spc. Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed or assaulted before her disappearance in April despite her family’s claims.

Special Agent Damon Phelps with the U.S. Army criminal investigations command spoke at a news conference alongside the senior commander at Fort Hood, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, in the first update. Phelps said anyone with information about sexual harassment claims should come forward and contact the Army.

Investigators identified one of the suspects in Guillen’s disappearance as Spc. Aaron David Robinson, 20. They said he shot and killed himself Wednesday in Killeen after he fled his post Tuesday. Investigators would only refer to Robinson as a “coworker” of Guillen’s and would not elaborate on why they deem him as a suspect, repeatedly stating that this is an active, ongoing criminal investigation.

Investigators said a second suspect is a woman who is the estranged wife of a former soldier. They would not release the woman’s name even though she’s in jail awaiting formal changes. Phelps would not say which law enforcement agency could share this suspect’s identity.

Investigators would also not comment on the relationship between the two suspects. They said they have now conducted 300 interviews and spent more than 10,000 hours on the investigation.

Earlier this week, searchers found partial human remains in Bell County. Guillen’s family members held their own news conference in Washington, D.C. Wednesday, where their lawyer stated they believe those remains belong to the missing soldier. However, investigators said Thursday that the remains have still not been identified.

Guillen was last seen on April 22, and her disappearance prompted rallies, searches and calls for justice on social media.

Maj. Gen. Efflandt told reporters that he asked the Inspector General to conduct an independent review of how sexual harassment and assault are reported at Fort Hood.