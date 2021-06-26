Fort Hood officials search for missing soldier believed to be in San Antonio

FORT HOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Fort Hood officials are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing soldier Saturday afternoon.

Officials say Spc. Abram Salas II failed to report to work on Wednesday, June 23. Law enforcement, his superiors and his family haven’t been able to contact him.

He is described as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Example of Dodge Dart (Fort Hood Photo)

Officials say he could be driving a white, four-door Dodge Dart with the Texas license plate number NFP-2796.

Fort Hood says right now, it appears Salas left for unknown reasons on his own. “Credible information” leads officials to believe he might be in the San Antonio area.

Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services, or DES, and officials are working with Salas’ unit and his family to find him.

Anyone with information on where Salas could be or how he went missing can call Fort Hood Military Police at (254) 288-1170.

During 2020, military officials saw at least 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die due to suicide, homicide or accidents.

The Army installation has come under harsh scrutiny in the past year or so since the murder of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was killed by another soldier, resulting in changes in command and investigations into Fort Hood leadership.

A recent study found female soldiers at Fort Hood and Fort Bliss, both in Texas, faced the highest risk of sexual assault and harassment than those at other posts.