Fort Hood leadership confirm remains of missing solder Vanessa Guillen found near Leon River

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood officials confirmed the remains of missing soldier Vanessa Guillen were found near the Leon River in Bell County, according to DNA analysis.

Guillen went missing on April 22.

“There are no words that can convey the sense of loss to her family, her friends and her fellow soldiers that I feel during this tremendously difficult time. We all feel her loss. The loss of a vibrant young woman who bravely volunteered to serve her country,” Fort Hood Senior Commander, Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, III said.

Officials said they will assist the US District Attorney Western Division as they investigate suspects associated in Guillen’s murder. An investigation into sexual harassment allegations is ongoing at the post.

Representative John Carter (TX-31) released a statement Monday saying sexual harassment has no place in the military:

“The allegations made by Vanessa’s family of sexual harassment are very troubling. What is additionally concerning is that it’s been alleged that Spc. Guillen didn’t feel comfortable coming forward to her leaders about the harassment. While the investigation is ongoing, I want to reaffirm that there is no place for sexual abuse of any kind in our nation’s military or in our society. The military’s system must empower victims to speak up and severely punish those who violate the rights of their fellow service members. Adequate investigation and justice for victims is imperative, and there is no room for anything less than that.”

Congressman Roger Williams (TX-25) called on the Department of Defense and law enforcement to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation into Guillen’s death.

“It is with great sadness that we mourn the loss of Private First Class Vanessa Guillen, a true American soldier who dedicated her life in service to our nation. My prayers are with her family and the Fort Hood community during this trying time. The search for answers into her tragic death must continue, and I call upon the Department of Defense and law enforcement to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation that leads to those responsible being fully brought to justice.”

A suspect in the disappearance of Guillen killed himself last week after fleeing Fort Hood, the base said. Federal and military investigators think Guillen was killed by fellow soldier — Aaron Robinson.

A woman who investigators think was involved in the disappearance of Guillen appeared in court Monday. Cecily Aguilar is accused of tampering with evidence.

There have been growing calls for justice ever since Guillen vanished more than two months ago. Demonstrators gathered in downtown Austin on Sunday, calling for a congressional investigation into her death.

Anyone with additional information can contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-287-2722 or the Military Police Desk at 254-288-1170. They can also anonymously submit information at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html. People wishing to remain anonymous will be honored to the degree allowable under the law.