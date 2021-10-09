Fort Hood authorities asking for help finding soldier last seen Thursday

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — Fort Hood officials are asking for help finding a soldier after she didn’t show up to work on Thursday.

A release from the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services said Jennifer Sewell was last seen leaving her barracks at around 4 p.m. Oct. 7.

Sewell is described as being five-foot, five-inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Contacting Sewell through law enforcement, her family and chain of command hasn’t worked, the release said.

Soldiers who have gone missing from Fort Hood have gained national attention. Among those, Vanessa Guillén, whose remains were found along a Bell County River. Authorities believe another soldier killed her before taking his own life.

The Army later released a report on their findings, which revealed Guillén was sexually harassed and reported it two times. It said Guillén’s leaders didn’t take appropriate action and the allegations were not moved up the chain of command.

Her family has since pushed for change — which has led to federal lawmakers even introducing legislation on how to handle sexual assault outside of the chain of command and give them to independent military prosecutors.

The Fort Hood release about Sewell does not say that her disappearance is believed to be suspicious. It says the initial investigation appears that she left on her own for reasons that are not yet known.

Anyone with information about Sewell is asked to call the Fort Hood Military Police at 254-288-1170.