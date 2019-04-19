Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN/APD) Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault (KXAN/APD) prev next

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a downtown Austin parking garage.

According to the warrant, Jeremiah Rajahn Holland, 24, and a friend approached the victim as she was leaving the Rain nightclub on East Fourth Street in June 2018. The victim says Holland and his friend talked to her and convinced her to let them give her a ride to her car.

The victim says she and the two men walked to the Frost Bank parking garage, where she says Holland began groping her and slapping her on the butt. She says she told him to get off, asking why he was touching her, but he laughed as if it were a joke.

She says she got into the vehicle so they could take her to her car but once she was in the backseat, Holland got in with her and ordered her to perform oral sex on him. She tells police that after she cried no and said she didn't want to, Holland grabbed her by the back of her head and forced her to do it.

According to the warrant, the pressure from the force of this left the victim's head tender for days after.

After this, the victim says Holland forced himself on top of her despite her cries, and she says she was afraid for her life.

Once this was over, she says Holland and his friend drove her back to her car, but not before he reached into the backseat and pulled her shirt down to expose her breasts.

The victim told police that in the moment she became numb to the events and told herself to do whatever she had to do to not be killed.

The victim reported the incident the very next day and a rape kit was performed. Around this time, the victim also positively identified Holland as the suspect who sexually assaulted her and a search warrant for Holland's saliva was granted and collected. On April 3, 2019, police received the results of the DNA testing, showing Holland's DNA was located on one of the victim's genital swabs.

Holland will be charged with second-degree sexual assault and held on $75,000 bond.