Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexual assault
KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a Fort Hood active duty soldier accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a downtown Austin parking garage.
According to the warrant, Jeremiah Rajahn Holland, 24, and a friend approached the victim as she was leaving the Rain nightclub on East Fourth Street in June 2018. The victim says Holland and his friend talked to her and convinced her to let them give her a ride to her car.
The victim says she and the two men walked to the Frost Bank parking garage, where she says Holland began groping her and slapping her on the butt. She says she told him to get off, asking why he was touching her, but he laughed as if it were a joke.
She says she got into the vehicle so they could take her to her car but once she was in the backseat, Holland got in with her and ordered her to perform oral sex on him. She tells police that after she cried no and said she didn't want to, Holland grabbed her by the back of her head and forced her to do it.
According to the warrant, the pressure from the force of this left the victim's head tender for days after.
After this, the victim says Holland forced himself on top of her despite her cries, and she says she was afraid for her life.
Once this was over, she says Holland and his friend drove her back to her car, but not before he reached into the backseat and pulled her shirt down to expose her breasts.
The victim told police that in the moment she became numb to the events and told herself to do whatever she had to do to not be killed.
The victim reported the incident the very next day and a rape kit was performed. Around this time, the victim also positively identified Holland as the suspect who sexually assaulted her and a search warrant for Holland's saliva was granted and collected. On April 3, 2019, police received the results of the DNA testing, showing Holland's DNA was located on one of the victim's genital swabs.
Holland will be charged with second-degree sexual assault and held on $75,000 bond.
More Texas Stories
-
22-year-old barber kayaks across Texas to see his state with new eyes
BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A young barber from the Hill Country is hanging up his hair clippers for a few weeks to cut across his beloved home state in a kayak.
22-year-old Ethan West is kayaking by himself across a big chunk of Texas. He started on April 1 in Telegraph,TX (near Junction) where the South branch of the Llano River originates. He is continuing on until he reaches Matagorda Bay and the Gulf of Mexico. He hopes to complete his journey by April 25 and says three committed friends have agreed to pick up him and his kayak once he reaches the Gulf.Read the Full Article
-
Seven arrested in San Antonio drug raid, 20 kilos of meth seized
SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — Seven people affiliated with the San Antonio East Side Bloods gang have been arrested Thursday morning after a joint initiative by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, the San Antonio NBC affiliate WOAI reports .
These arrests come from an anti-gang initiative one year in the making. Those arrested were connected to narcotics distribution in San Antonio's east side with supply sources coming from Austin.
According to the arresting agencies, the suspects were charged with selling cocaine as both powder and crack, as well as methamphetamines disguised as ecstasy.Read the Full Article
-
2 get prison for immigrant smuggling that led to 2 deaths
LAREDO, Texas (AP) — Two Guatemalan men have been sentenced to federal prison for their parts in an immigrant-smuggling run that led to the deaths of two Ecuadoran men.
A Justice Department statement says 23-year-old Melvin L. Barahona-Godoy was sentenced to four years and nine months in prison Wednesday in Laredo, while 29-year-old Yoryi Alexis Perez drew a 6½-year prison term. Both had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to illegally transport immigrants resulting in death. Both will be subject to deportation after completing their prison terms.
Federal officials at a Laredo residence on Oct. 21, 2017, found nine immigrants who were in the country illegally, one of whom was Barahona-Godoy. They say interviews established that Barahona-Godoy and Perez had guided the group across the Rio Grande the previous month. Two people drowned during the crossing.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
Trending Stories
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
-
- Officers around Texas are posing with bluebonnets in sweet new challenge
- Shelter dog who steals clothes, money has touching motive
- 27 bundles of cash found stashed in spare tire in Fayette County
- March 25 'jinxed' in Austin weather history
- Feds won't charge suspect in deadly Texas school shooting
- Mothers Erased: Women nearly dying after birth not part of Texas stats