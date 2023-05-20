AUSTIN (KXAN) — The III Army Corps is asking for help finding a missing soldier from Fort Cavazos.
Spc. Craig Chamberlain was last seen leaving his Killeen home around 6 p.m. Monday with no contact with his family or chain of command since, according to a Friday news release.
Chamberlain is described as a 5-foot-7-inch white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and gym shorts.
Chamberlain is assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion at Fort Cavazos.
People with information can call 254-600-3837 or send tips to the Army online.