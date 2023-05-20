AUSTIN (KXAN) — The III Army Corps is asking for help finding a missing soldier from Fort Cavazos.

Spc. Craig Chamberlain was last seen leaving his Killeen home around 6 p.m. Monday with no contact with his family or chain of command since, according to a Friday news release.

Chamberlain is described as a 5-foot-7-inch white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, weighing 156 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and gym shorts.

(Courtesy United States Army Criminal Investigation Division)

Chamberlain is assigned to the 704th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 79th Ordnance Battalion at Fort Cavazos.

People with information can call 254-600-3837 or send tips to the Army online.