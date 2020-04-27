Former Texas DPS director dies at 93 years old

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Department of Public Safety Director Colonel James B. Adams has died at 93 years old.

Colonel Adams spent seven years at DPS becoming director in January 1980 after his retirement from the FBI as an Assistant Director.

Following service in the U.S. Army during World War II, Colonel Adams graduated from Baylor University with bachelor’s and law degrees. Later, he worked as an attorney and was elected to the Texas House of Representatives.

Current Texas DPS Director Steven McCraw issued a statement on Adams’ death on Sunday:

“Colonel Adams had a storied career in law enforcement, one that was filled with accomplishments and accolades, and he leaves a behind a legacy that still benefits the law enforcement profession today,” said Director McCraw. “During his seven-year tenure at DPS, Colonel Adams provided outstanding leadership and fully supported the men and women at DPS who risked their lives daily to protect and serve Texas. After more than 30 years, DPS continues to benefit from his legacy, and on behalf of the men and women of DPS, I extend our sincere condolences to his family.”