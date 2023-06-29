AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former Round Rock pastor pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to an “enhanced charge of possession of child pornography,” according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

David Lloyd Walther, 57, knowingly searched for, downloaded, distributed and possessed child sexual abuse material, including child pornography—some of which depicted prepubescent minors—using BitTorrent, a peer-to-peer file sharing network, according to the DOJ.

Two large computers were found during a search of Walther’s home and vehicle in November 2022 that contained more than 100,000 images and more than 5,000 videos of child sex abuse material, the release said.

Walther was the pastor of Faith Baptist Church in Round Rock at the time of his arrest, the release said.

According to the DOJ, Walther faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering U.S. sentencing guidelines, as well as other statutory factors.

The FBI San Antonio Division’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, along with the Round Rock Police Department, is investigating the case, the release said.