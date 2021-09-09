Former ‘Live PD’ host says he ‘desperately’ wants to see show return

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former “Live PD” host Dan Abrams wants to bring back the controversial law enforcement reality show.

A&E canceled the show in June 2020, in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and George Floyd’s murder by a former Minneapolis cop.

“No one was more disappointed or frustrated when Live PD was taken off the air than me and I desperately want to see the show return,” Abrams wrote on his blog Thursday.

Abrams teased the show’s comeback could happen as soon as this year, due to “significant interest within the industry.”

He wrote he’ll be showcasing a side of law enforcement that’s not often covered on his new NewsNation show ‘Dan Abrams Live’ starting Sept. 27, while ‘Live PD’ can get back on its feet.

But, as one state lawmaker points out, if the show did come back, it wouldn’t be in Texas.

‘Live PD’ in the past featured the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, which was under the leadership of former Sheriff Robert Chody at the time. Chody was indicted last year on tampering with evidence charges in relation to the in-custody death of Javier Ambler.

Ambler’s confrontation with Williamson County deputies and the moments leading up to his death were captured by ‘Live PD’ camera crews. His death sparked the creation of a bill that bans Texas law enforcement agencies from participating and contracting with reality television shows.

That bill, named after Ambler, was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in May.

State Rep. James Talarico, a Round Rock Democrat, is the one who introduced the legislation. He responded on Twitter Thursday to the possibility of the show returning.

“Hey @OfficialLivePD — If you try this in Texas, you’ll be in violation of state law. #JavierAmblerLaw,” he wrote.