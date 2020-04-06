Food options expanded for families in Texas WIC nutritional program

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Effective immediately, Texas WIC will be expanded to other eligible foods as families across the state search for options to feed their family during the coronavirus pandemic, Texas Health and Human Services announced on Monday.

The special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants, and children, is expanding the number of food items eligible for purchase through the program at Texas grocery stores. The MyTexasWIC app is also updated to ensure Texans who need access to nutritious food will be able to find it in their local grocery stores.

WIC participants will have more options for milk, bread, rice, pasta and eggs. In addition, Texas WIC is permanently adding canned fruits and vegetables to the food package.

“Grocers assure us they can meet this increased demand and have supply chains ready to respond,” said Dee Budgewater, HHS deputy executive commissioner for Health Developmental and Independence Services. “The Texas WIC team is working around the clock to ensure families have access to healthy food, which is one of the best ways to support mothers and growing children and help them achieve a greater sense of health and well-being.”

Items at the grocery store with a pink sticker that says “WIC Approved” are products eligible for shoppers to purchase using WIC.

There’s more detailed information for participants on the Texas WIC website.