AUSTIN (KXAN) — As part of the annual tradition, the Texas Capitol Christmas Tree, named Mamie, traveled down Interstate 35 on Monday, Texas Parks and Wildlife said on social media.

The TPWD team transported the Christmas tree Monday morning from Eisenhower State Park. That’s on the Oklahoma border.

Mamie made the more than four-hour trip down I-35, and the crew even made some special pitstops along the way.

As part of her annual tradition, Mamie the Texas Capitol Christmas Tree traveled down Interstate 35 on Monday, | Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife

As part of her annual tradition, Mamie the Texas Capitol Christmas Tree traveled down Interstate 35 on Monday, | Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife

As part of her annual tradition, Mamie the Texas Capitol Christmas Tree traveled down Interstate 35 on Monday, | Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife

Mamie the Texas Capitol Christmas Tree traveled down Interstate 35 on Monday, | Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife

Mamie the Texas Capitol Christmas Tree traveled down Interstate 35 on Monday, | Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife

Mamie the Texas Capitol Christmas Tree traveled down Interstate 35 on Monday, | Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife

Mamie the Texas Capitol Christmas Tree traveled down Interstate 35 on Monday, | Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife

Mamie the Texas Capitol Christmas Tree traveled down Interstate 35 on Monday, | Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife

Mamie the Texas Capitol Christmas Tree traveled down Interstate 35 on Monday, | Courtesy Texas Parks and Wildlife

Look through the slideshow above to get the full scope of the tree’s trip. The Grinch could also be seen with Mamie in photos provided by TPWD.