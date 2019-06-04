Flight from El Paso to Chicago turns back twice

FILE – In a March 13, 2019 file photo, an American Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 sits at a boarding gate at LaGuardia Airport in New York. American Airlines is canceling 115 flights per day through mid-August because of ongoing problems with the Boeing 737 Max aircraft. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — An American Airlines flight from El Paso, Texas, to Chicago turned back twice, apparently because of the same faulty mechanical-problem warning.

Flight 3880 took off from El Paso International Airport two times Monday for Chicago only to return to the airport. The flight had 76 passengers and four crew members on board.

A spokesman for Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines, Ross Feinstein, says the first return at 2:25 p.m. Mountain time was blamed on a faulty indicator light warning of an in-flight mechanical problem. He says after an inspection found it to be faulty, the twin-jet Embraer E-175 took off again at 3:58 p.m. but reversed course after about four minutes in the air — apparently because of the same faulty indicator.

The aircraft took off again at 6:23 p.m. Mountain time and was scheduled to arrive at Chicago O’Hare International Airport about 10:45 p.m. Central time.

