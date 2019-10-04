‘Fixer Upper’ stars to restore 90-year-old building into new hotel

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Chip and Joanna Gaines, famous for their HGTV reality show “The Fixer Upper,” are expanding their Magnolia empire.

KWTX in Waco reports the Gaines announced a partnership with Adventurous Journeys Capital Partners to restore the 90-year-old Grand Karem Building near their popular silos. The hotel was built in 1928 and needs a lot of work, but the couple hopes to keep a lot of the building’s historic charm.

At 53,000 square feet, the building is a massive fixer upper. The three-story hotel will feature a rooftop terrace, grand ballroom and a ground floor restaurant and cafe.

The Gaines’ hope to open their new hotel in 2021.