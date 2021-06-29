First lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff tour Texas COVID-19 vaccination sites Tuesday

LEFT: Doug Emhoff speaks during a roundtable discussion with local restaurant owners at the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park on May 18, 2021.(Paul W. Gillespie/The Baltimore Sun via AP) RIGHT: First Lady Jill Biden listens as President Joe Biden speaks at Sportrock Climbing Centers on May 28, 2021, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

TEXAS (KXAN) — First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Texas on Tuesday to visit COVID-19 vaccine sites and encourage those in the community to get the shot.

Biden is scheduled to arrive at 2:15 p.m. in Dallas, and two hours later she’ll be at a vaccination clinic at Emmett J. Conrad High School in north Dallas. There she’ll be joined by former Dallas Cowboys running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmett Smith.

Two hours after that, Biden will meet Emhoff, and they’ll fly to Houston and go to Minute Maid Park at 6:45 p.m. They’ll join representatives from the Houston Astros for a vaccination clinic there.

After their Texas trip, the pair will go to Phoenix on Wednesday to tour a vaccination site at a middle school, and then head back to Washington after the tour.