WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Public Safety has announced the promotion of Texas Ranger Captain Wende Wakeman to the rank of Major. This makes her the first female Ranger Major in the organization’s storied 200-year history.

Wakeman now serves as the Major of Texas Ranger Company F, which is stationed in Waco. As Ranger Major, Wakeman oversees 27 rangers and three lieutenants across the region – which spans just south of Dallas to south of San Antonio.

Wakeman first joined Texas DPS in 1998. She was a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper in Sulphur

Springs and New Caney before being a Texas Ranger in Conroe in 2008.

“I look forward to meeting members of the community here,” Wakeman said. “I do know some people here in the Waco area. I look forward to serving the citizens of Texas, of Central Texas, specifically, and working with the Rangers here. And just to make this just a great place to live.”

Wakeman’s first priority is to understand how Command F operates in its investigative pace to solve crimes and help others.