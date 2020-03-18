First COVID-19 death reported in Tarrant County

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Tarrant County Public Health confirmed its first death from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

According to Tarrant County, the deceased was a senior who lived the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington.

Tarrant County says the person died on Sunday and that information about where they lived is being released because of the proximity to housing for the elderly.

The county says it’s investigating the source of the infection and determining who the person may have come into contact with.

“On behalf of Tarrant County Public Health, I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family of this person,” said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. Taneja declined to provide further details about the patient, citing HIPAA laws regarding confidentiality of health information.

This is the second COVID-19-related death in Texas. The first was reported as a man in his late-90s in Matagorda County.