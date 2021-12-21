Fireworks shortage is over in Central Texas, retailers say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Expect the Central Texas sky to shine and sparkle with fireworks over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Fireworks retailers are reporting the supply chain issues that forced shortages during July 4 “are no longer an issue,” according to a release from American Fireworks.
Chester Davis, owner of American Fireworks, said the company “received large shipments of fireworks and [the] warehouse is the fullest it’s been in months.”
Like numerous other products during the summer, fireworks were a supply chain-casualty due to import issues in China.
The window for buying fireworks opened Monday and runs through Jan. 1.
It is illegal to light or possess fireworks within 5,000 feet of the Austin city limits. Items that are legal for Austin residents to spark include:
- Sparklers with wooden sticks, not wire sticks
- Smoke bombs
- Glow worms or snakes
- Poppers, trick noisemakers or snappers
Fireworks safety tips
If you are celebrating the holiday with fireworks, here are some safety tips from the National Fire Protection Association.
- Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
- A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
- Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
- Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.
- Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
- Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
- Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers.
- Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
- Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
- FAA regulations prohibit the possession and transportation of fireworks in your checked baggage or carry-on luggage.
- Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the fire or police department.