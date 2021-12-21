Fireworks shortage is over in Central Texas, retailers say

Fireworks light up the downtown Austin sky on July 4, 2021 (Andrew Choat/KXAN)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Expect the Central Texas sky to shine and sparkle with fireworks over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Fireworks retailers are reporting the supply chain issues that forced shortages during July 4 “are no longer an issue,” according to a release from American Fireworks.

Chester Davis, owner of American Fireworks, said the company “received large shipments of fireworks and [the] warehouse is the fullest it’s been in months.”

Like numerous other products during the summer, fireworks were a supply chain-casualty due to import issues in China.

The window for buying fireworks opened Monday and runs through Jan. 1.

It is illegal to light or possess fireworks within 5,000 feet of the Austin city limits. Items that are legal for Austin residents to spark include:

Sparklers with wooden sticks, not wire sticks

Smoke bombs

Glow worms or snakes

Poppers, trick noisemakers or snappers

Fireworks safety tips

If you are celebrating the holiday with fireworks, here are some safety tips from the National Fire Protection Association.