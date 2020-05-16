Firefighters battled huge blaze at condominium complex on South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (KXAN) — A condominium complex on South Padre Island was set ablaze early Saturday morning.

Firefighters worked tirelessly to contain the fire that broke out at Gulf Point Condominiums.

KVEO in Brownsville says multiple agencies, such as South Padre and Port Isabel police and fire, EMS and the Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the scene of the blaze.

KVEO says the National Weather Service is saying a 6:30 a.m. lightning strike caused the fire.

The fire has since been extinguished.