Fire erupts at Wurstfest in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are battling a fire at the Wurstfest grounds in New Braunfels Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the New Braunfels Fire Fighters Association, crews are working an incident in the area of Landa Park Drive near the festival grounds.

Our town is sad this morning as @wurstfest grounds are on fire. Please say a prayer for our first responders as they fight this fire today. @ Wurstfest Posted by Downtown New Braunfels on Friday, November 15, 2019

According to a New Braunfels Police Department Facebook post, the Comal River is temporarily closed as crews continue to work the scene at the festival.

There is no word on the status of the fire or what caused it.

Wurstfest just ended on Sunday after running from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information.