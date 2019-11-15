Fire erupts at Wurstfest in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Firefighters are battling a fire at the Wurstfest grounds in New Braunfels Friday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the New Braunfels Fire Fighters Association, crews are working an incident in the area of Landa Park Drive near the festival grounds.
According to a New Braunfels Police Department Facebook post, the Comal River is temporarily closed as crews continue to work the scene at the festival.
There is no word on the status of the fire or what caused it.
Wurstfest just ended on Sunday after running from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10.
This is a developing story. KXAN will update it with more information.