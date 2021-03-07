Fire near Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell County lines grows to 100 acres

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request to help with a fire that has grown to 100 acres near the Travis, Bastrop and Caldwell County lines Sunday.
A Tweet from Travis County Fire Rescue just before 2:30 p.m. said the flames were burning on Doyle Overton Road. Responders estimated the fire was at five acres.
That’s east of Mustang Ridge and south of Circuit of the Americas.
At last check, the fire had not been contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
