Fire near Travis, Bastrop, Caldwell County lines grows to 100 acres

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request to help with a fire that has grown to 100 acres near the Travis, Bastrop and Caldwell County lines Sunday.

A Tweet from Travis County Fire Rescue just before 2:30 p.m. said the flames were burning on Doyle Overton Road. Responders estimated the fire was at five acres.

Crews on scene of a 5 acre brush fire in heavy fuels on Doyle Overton Road. pic.twitter.com/C1oamLKpCG — Travis County Fire Rescue (@TC_Fire_Rescue) March 7, 2021

That’s east of Mustang Ridge and south of Circuit of the Americas.

At last check, the fire had not been contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Correction: the #BushyGateFire in Travis County is 100 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/Y6v9ydsjxF — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 8, 2021

KXAN will update this story as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.