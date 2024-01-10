AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the thick of winter and ahead of the anticipated freeze in Central Texas next week, the Federal Emergency Management Agency relayed key tips Texans should keep in mind to prepare themselves ahead of colder weather and possible weather-related emergencies.

Home winterization

Texas homeowners and property owners can install weather stripping, insulation and storm windows into homes, as well as insulate water lines running in exterior walls to protect them from weather damages.

FEMA also encouraged residents to check for gutters and clean them out as needed, as well as inspecting for and repairing any roof leaks prior to a winter weather event.

Heating systems

Residents are advised to work with a professional specialist to make sure their heating systems are well ventilated to the outside, cleaning and working properly. FEMA also recommended inspecting fireplaces and kidneys and cleaning them as needed, as well as having “a safe alternative heating source and alternative fuels available.”

Those without working smoke detectors are strongly encouraged to install one in each bedroom, outside each sleeping area and on all levels of a home. Batteries should be tested monthly and replaced twice annually, per FEMA.

Prepping vehicles

Drivers should keep a winter emergency kit in their vehicle in the event they’re stranded. Kits should include essentials like:

Cell phone, portable charger, extra batteries

Extra hats, coats, mittens, blankets, sleeping bags and any other items to keep themselves warm

Food and water

Booster cables, flares, tire pump and a bag of sand and/or cat litter to aid with traction

Compass and maps

Flashlight, battery-powered radio and extra batteries

First aid kit

Other general emergency preparation tips include stocking non-perishable foods and water in your home, making sure cell phones are fully charged and checking current and forecast weather conditions before travels.

FEMA has more tips and tricks on how to stay winter prepared online.