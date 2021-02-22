FEMA adds 31 Texas counties to major disaster declaration for winter storm

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved 31 more Texas counties for federal disaster aid on Monday, meaning that 108 Texas counties overall now have access to federal help for damages caused from the winter storm. The White House initially approved 77 counties for federal aid.

In our area, two new counties were added to that list — Burnet and Milam counties.

“I thank FEMA for their swift approval of these additional counties and for their continued partnership as we ensure Texans have access to relief following the winter storm,” Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday in a statement. “I urge Texans to use the Texas Individual Assistance Reporting Tool so that the state can continue to identify damages and fight for the crucial assistance that our communities need.”

Other counties included in Monday’s announcement include Anderson, Austin, Bosque, Bowie, Cherokee, Colorado, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Gonzales, Grayson, Gregg, Harrison, Hill, Houston, Hunt, Jackson, Jim Wells, Jones, Limestone, Lubbock, Medina, Navarro, Rusk, Taylor, Tom Green, Val Verde, Washington, and Wood.