AUSTIN (KXAN) — The jackpot for the Feb. 25 drawing is the largest Lotto Texas prize in more than 12 years.

Saturday’s jackpot stands at an estimated $47.25 million, the highest total since May 29, 2010. The jackpot then was $97 million.

The total means the Lotto Texas prize is the fifth largest lottery jackpot in the world currently, and the third largest in the country. The nationwide Mega Millions and Powerball drawings currently have jackpots of $126 million and $119 million.

The Feb. 25 Lotto Texas drawing had a cash value worth approximately $27.8 million.

The Texas Lottery Commission says if there is no jackpot winner this weekend, the prize for the Feb. 27 drawing will roll to an estimated $48 million.

“Sales for the game have been strong during recent weeks, which means more revenue for public education in the state of Texas,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “Jackpots this large tend to generate a lot of excitement, so we want to remind our players to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

The largest jackpot in Lotto Texas history was $145 million in the June 19, 2004 drawing. The most recent jackpot winner of more than $40 million was a Seguin resident who won the prize in September 2020.

In Lotto Texas, players pick six numbers from one to 54. Drawings are held each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. Ticket sales for Saturday’s drawing will close at 10:02 p.m.