SARITA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Border Patrol agents arrested a Texas man at the Sarita checkpoint after they found more than 100 pounds of crystal meth in his car, court documents revealed.

Andres Nunez, of Pharr, was arrested on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, federal records show.

At 7 a.m. on Aug. 9, a gray Honda Accord approached the Sarita checkpoint in the northbound lane. During a routine inspection, a canine alerted agents to the trunk and rear bumper of the car, a criminal complaint details.

During a secondary inspection, the driver, identified as Nunez was asked to step out of the vehicle. Agents noticed a rusty metal box hidden behind the bumper, with purple-wrapped bundles sticking out of the top of the box.

The Accord was X-rayed and showed additional bundles hidden within the doors of the car. Agents found 50 bundles after removing the bumper, and another 50 bundles after searching the door paneling, the complaint states.

The bundles tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine. Nunez was interviewed after his arrest, where he admitted to knowing the drugs were hidden in the vehicle.

In total, the bundles weighed 102.64 pounds.

A detention hearing was scheduled to take place Tuesday, but Nunez was “medically unavailable,” records show. The hearing will be held after he is medically cleared.

He remains held without bond.