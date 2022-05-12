SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — A San Antonio man faces federal charges after being arrested this week by agents with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The Service said Tony Evans, 24, is accused of confronting three USPS letter carriers in Austin and San Antonio on separate occasions and demanding the carrier’s postal keys.

The robberies took place in San Antonio in July and August 2021 and in Austin in April 2022.

The Service said Evans showed a weapon during two of the robberies. He is charged with robbery of mail, money or property of the United States.

Evans was arrested Monday and made his first court appearance Tuesday.