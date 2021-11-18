Federal trial in Aug. 3 El Paso mass shooting may be held in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Federal prosecutors are unsure if the United States Department of Justice will pursue the death penalty for Patrick Crusius, the accused shooter in the Aug. 3 attack at an East El Paso Walmart.
Federal Judge David Guaderrama says the public deserves to know when and what to expect in the trial and pushed for a set date to begin the trial process during a hearing on Thursday.
He asked federal prosecutors and Crusius’ attorneys if they’d object to beginning the process on March 6, 2023.
Federal prosecutors and defense attorney Joe Spencer signaled the large team representing Crusius may not have an issue with the date. They are expected to have a clear answer for the court within the next 30 days.
Spencer also made clear his team and the federal government have already begun mitigation discussions.
Just over two years ago on Aug. 3, 2019, a shooter authorities later identified as Crusius killed 23 and injured 23.
It is still unclear when a trial will be held at the state level.