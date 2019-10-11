FBI offering $5K reward for information about 3 Catholic churches set on fire in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KXAN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $5,000 reward for information about three Catholic churches in El Paso that were set on fire this summer.

The arsons happened May 7 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, May 13 at St. Patrick Catholic Church and June 15 at St. Jude Catholic Church. All three churches are on the west side of El Paso.

Authorities say they do not know who or how many people were involved in the arsons. According to the FBI, the suspect(s) “are believed to have used an incendiary device” to set the fires. All three churches had damage.

The FBI’s El Paso Office, El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office, El Paso Police Department as well as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are all involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information can call the FBI’s El Paso Office at 915-832-5000 or Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-TIPS (8477). People can also report anonymously on the FBI’s website or on the Crime Stoppers website.