FBI investigating alleged incident involving Trump supporters, Biden campaign bus

TEXAS (KXAN) — The FBI is investigating an alleged incident involving supporters of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s campaign bus as it traveled through Central Texas on Friday.

Travis County Democratic Party Chair Katie Naranjo tweeted that Trump supporters followed the bus in an attempt to intimidate Biden voters. “They ran into a person’s car, yelling curse words and threats. Don’t let bullies win, vote,” she added.

Today, @realDonaldTrump supporters followed the Biden bus throughout central Texas to intimidate Biden supporters. They ran into a person's car, yelling curse words and threats. Don't let bullies win, vote. pic.twitter.com/CIyEWwbvqU — Katie Naranjo (@KatieNaranjo) October 30, 2020

Videos and photos that surfaced online after the alleged incidents described by Democratic activists show drivers with Trump flags appearing to box the bus in. President Donald Trump tweeted video of one point during the bus’ travel on Saturday saying, “I LOVE TEXAS!”

KXAN has spoken with several law enforcement agencies who said they received calls related the caravan moving north on Interstate 35 on Friday, including the New Braunfels, San Marcos and Kyle Police Departments.

A statement from the City of New Braunfels said police responded after receiving several calls, but did not observe any traffic violations and there were no traffic accidents reported within the city’s limits. The statement goes on to say that officers monitored the procession as it made its way north and the next jurisdictions were notified about the activity that was headed in their direction.

San Marcos Police said they received a call from the Biden-Harris bus requesting a police escort as they traveled through the city; however, when officers responded, they weren’t able to catch up with the bus before it got out of their jurisdiction because of traffic.

The Kyle Police Department received reports around 4 p.m. Friday that indicated two or more vehicles may have made contact while traveling north on Interstate 35. A statement said officers responded to the area but no vehicles stopped to share information with them. Kyle Police then noted the person’s information so they could make contact at a later time.

A statement from the San Marcos Police Department said after research of the incident and viewing online video, it appears the crash happened in their jurisdiction. “The at-fault vehicle may be the white SUV and the victim appears to be the black truck,” the statement continues. “Calls to the driver of the white SUV have gone unanswered and SMPD has not been contacted by the driver of the black truck. Since SMPD has not spoken to either driver at this time, additional investigation would be required to fully ascertain who was at fault.”

As a result of the reported incidents, campaign events in Austin and Pflugerville were canceled.

“This is a first for me, but we unfortunately just had to cancel the joint campaign event in Pflugerville due to security reasons,” Rep. Sheryl Cole, the incumbent candidate for District 46 wrote in a Facebook post. “Unfortunately, Pro-Trump protesters have escalated things well beyond safe limits, and we cannot risk the safety and security of anyone involved.”

“Sorry to all who looked forward to this fun event and now have to miss out,” she added.

The Texas Tribune reached out to the Texas Republican Party with questions regarding the incident. “Where is the liberal corporate media’s concern about that real violence?” a statement from Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West said in part. “It is more fake news and propaganda. Prepare to lose…stop bothering me.”

Tariq Thowfeek, Biden for President Texas communications director, said in a statement that Trump supporters put “our staff, surrogates, supporters and others in harm’s way…to the Texans who disrupted our events: We’ll see you on November 3rd.”