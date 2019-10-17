FBI asking for help finding missing Laredo man last seen in 2018

LAREDO, Texas (KXAN) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for public assistance tracking down a man from Laredo who went missing in 2018.

The FBI says 32-year-old Hector Dominguez was last seen on Sept. 23, 2018, walking away from his home in south Laredo. He then called a family member the next day around 1:45 a.m. saying he was on his way home, but he never arrived.

Investigators say Dominguez was in Tamaulips, Mexico, at Nuevo Laredo before he disappeared.

Dominguez is described as a 5 feet 4 inches tall man weighing around 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos including the names “Maria” and “Papi Chulo” on his neck, the name “Jackie” on his left hand, and the name “Hector” on his left leg. He also a large tattoo of clowns on his right arm and the number seven on his left leg. He was last seen wearing a red and white polo shirt, jeans and tennis shoes.

The FBI says after he went missing, Dominguez’s family received ransom demands for money from people in Mexico. Unfortunately his family was not able to be since the demands were outside their financial means.

Anyone with information on Dominquez’s location or any other information that may lead to finding him is encouraged to call the FBI San Antonio division at 210-225-6741. Tips can also be submitted online at the FBI website.