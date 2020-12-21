Father speaks heartfelt message at prayer vigil as Texas State student remains missing

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — The father of a missing Texas State Student spoke at a prayer vigil for his son on Sunday night.

Seven days have passed since authorities said Jason Landry got in a crash while heading home for Christmas break. They said they found his car abandoned with his wallet and phone.

“I stand here almost a week later and I still don’t know where my son is and I cannot tell you how hard that is,” said Kent Landry, Jason’s father, at the prayer vigil hosted by Southminster Presbyterian Church Missouri City, Texas. “How I am feeling is we are living the worst dream of every parent.”

Texas Search and Rescue, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Highway Patrol, the Texas State Police Department and even local law enforcement offices have been involved in the search for Jason.

Saturday, a Facebook post from the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management said the search was ongoing. “We continue to stay positive as we move forward,” the post said in part. KXAN has checked in with the Texas Department of Public Safety, which at last check was the agency leading search efforts along with others.

“We have been truly touched by all of the words and deeds and love that we have felt by people all over the country,” said Kent Landry, and he went on to say that they continue to hope for the best for his son.