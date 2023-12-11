DALLAS (KDAF) — During Sunday’s Cowboys vs. Eagles game, the Cowboys took care of business on the field as fans took matters into their own hands during a wild brawl.

Viral video of the altercation has spread around different outlets with many wondering how the fight between the two fans started. The video shows one Dallas Cowboys fan and a man wearing a Raiders jersey fighting in front of a memorabilia stand.

While punches were being exchanged, in the video both parties can be seen falling into the stand.

A crowd of both Cowboys and Eagles fans was seen in the video surrounding the two brawlers as they dispersed into the crowd. The two men appear to leave the area with thousands of dollars worth of memorabilia left on the floor.

Across the street, another video went viral showing fans fighting at a popular sports establishment, Texas Live! the same night.

A video posted on Texas Live! X profile shows how crowded the venue was on the day of the game.

The Dallas Cowboys have not released a statement about either weekend fight. The Arlington Police Department told another outlet that no arrests have been made, and that the department hadn’t received any calls about the stadium brawl.

Sunday’s game, the Cowboys won against Philidelphia 33-13. The Cowboys go against the Bills in their next game next Sunday, Dec. 17.