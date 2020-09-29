Family of Botham Jean honors his memory in Dallas

DALLAS, TX – The family of Botham Jean, a Harding grad who was shot and killed in his Dallas apartment, is honoring his memory on what would have been Jean’s 29th birthday.

Botham Jean, 26, was in his home the night of Sept. 6, 2018, when Guyger claimed that she mistakenly entered his apartment and believed he was an intruder.

She drew her weapon and shot Jean twice, killing him. Guyger was convicted of murder, as jurors rejected lesser charges of manslaughter.

Jean was a native of St. Lucia who graduated from Harding University in Searcy.

According to KXAS in Dallas, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson announced a proclamation honoring Jean’s memory and deeming Sept. 29, 2020, #BeLikeBo Day.

Jean’s family is holding an event in Dallas in his honor. Since Jean’s death, his family has been fighting for police reform.