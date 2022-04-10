LULING, Texas (KXAN) — Several Facebook groups dedicated to the search for Texas State student Jason Landry helped erect a missing persons billboard this week, nearly a year and a half following his disappearance.

Supporters put up the billboard along U.S. Hwy. 183 at 2023 N. Magnolia Ave., north of Luling. Landry went missing at age 21 on Dec. 13, 2020 while driving home to Missouri City, Texas for winter break.

Law enforcement officials discovered his car totaled on Salt Flat Road near Luling. Personal possessions, including his wallet, phone and clothes, were discovered at the crash site.

Organizers rented out the billboard for 13 weeks, beginning Friday, using donations gathered via the Landry Facebook groups. If needed, the groups could potentially extend that billboard rental agreement.

Groups involved in the billboard include:

Jason Landry disappeared on Dec. 13, 2020 on his way home from Texas State University for winter break. (KXAN Viewer Photo)

The billboard includes two photos of Landry, a $10,000 reward offer along with the contact information for the Texas Attorney General Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, available for any potential case tips. Landry’s family approved the billboard design, organizers said.

In January, members of the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office released new evidence related to the case, including a call log, over an hour’s worth of body camera footage from law enforcement personnel at the scene and a screen-recorded FaceTime call with Landry. Cell phone video captured by Jason’s father, Kent Landry, was also included — but he told KXAN in January he hadn’t seen some of the materials prior to their release.

“I don’t know where some of that stuff came from,” Kent said in January. “We haven’t seen some of those videos.”

Updates and tributes from family members and loved ones can be found on the Missing Person – Jason Landry Facebook page.