Family attorney confirms remains positively identified as missing soldier Vanessa Guillen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXAN) — The Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam confirmed to FOX 44 in Waco on Sunday that the remains found along the Leon River in Bell County have been positively identified as Specialist Vanessa Guillen.

Guillen, a Fort Hood soldier, went missing April 22.

On Tuesday, investigators found the partial human remains after returning to the area of interest.

A suspect in the disappearance of Guillen killed himself early Wednesday morning after fleeing Fort Hood, the base said. Additionally, the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood solider has been arrested in connection with Guillen’s disappearance, Fort Hood said

Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia (TX-29) demanded justice for the Guillen family in a statement Sunday.

“I am heartbroken for Vanessa Guillen and join everyone across the country in prayer for the Guillen family. Vanessa was a 20-year Latina soldier with a bright future ahead of her. Sadly, that bright future was cut short while she was serving our country. I will continue to work with the family until they get justice for Vanessa and we guarantee this never again happens to another soldier.”