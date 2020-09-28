Families, friends send off more than 700 Texas National Guard soldiers deploying overseas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Family and friends of more than 700 Texas National Guard soldiers gathered in Austin to send off their loved ones overseas on Sunday.

The ceremony happened at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex for members of the 36th Infantry Division Headquarters.

  • (KXAN Photo: Frank Martinez)

The soldiers have been preparing for the mission for the past two years and will focus on strengthening relations with partner nations.

“I’d like people to know that all the soldiers here are very supportive and grateful for everybody coming out and everybody who stands behind us,” said Spc. Alyssa Lafosse.

In 2020, Gov. Greg Abbott has activated more than 3800 service members from the Texas National Guard for two separate crises during the COVID-19 pandemic.

