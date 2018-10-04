False alarm: Texas Tech sends alert to evacuate campus by mistake

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. FILE - Texas Tech University (Nexstar Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A spokesman for Texas Tech University said an alert sent just after 1 p.m. Thursday was a false alarm.

The university said a staff member mistakenly sent the alert during routine training.

The text of the original alert urged students to immediately evacuate the university's campus:

This is an emergency notification from the Texas Tech Police Department. An immediate evacuation of the Texas Tech University campus is required. Immediately evacuate all buildings and move to an off-campus location with personal belongings. Buses will be rerouted. Further updates to come. For more information, go to emergency.ttu.edu.

At around 1:12 p.m., a follow-up alert said the following:

TechAlert: No Evacuation Needed This is an emergency notification from the Texas Tech Police Department. There is no need to evacuate the campus. Please disregard the previous TechAlert you may have received. For more information, visit emergency.ttu.edu.

Texas Tech released this statement at 1:51 p.m.: