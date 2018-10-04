False alarm: Texas Tech sends alert to evacuate campus by mistake
LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A spokesman for Texas Tech University said an alert sent just after 1 p.m. Thursday was a false alarm.
The university said a staff member mistakenly sent the alert during routine training.
The text of the original alert urged students to immediately evacuate the university's campus:
This is an emergency notification from the Texas Tech Police Department. An immediate evacuation of the Texas Tech University campus is required. Immediately evacuate all buildings and move to an off-campus location with personal belongings. Buses will be rerouted. Further updates to come. For more information, go to emergency.ttu.edu.
At around 1:12 p.m., a follow-up alert said the following:
TechAlert: No Evacuation Needed
This is an emergency notification from the Texas Tech Police Department. There is no need to evacuate the campus. Please disregard the previous TechAlert you may have received. For more information, visit emergency.ttu.edu.
Texas Tech released this statement at 1:51 p.m.:
As part of routine training on the TechAlert Emergency Communications System, an inadvertent campus evacuation was released to the Texas Tech University campus.
University staff trains on the TechAlert system regularly to ensure preparedness to alert the campus in the event of an emergency. As part of this training, a staff member mistakenly released the campus evacuation.
