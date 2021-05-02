Fallen peace officers to be remembered at ceremony in central Austin on Sunday

TCSO deputy Christopher Korzilius and SMPD officer Justin Putnam were killed in the line of duty in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tributes will be paid to Texas peace officers who were killed in the line of duty at a special ceremony and vigil in central Austin on Sunday.

Among those being remembered are San Marcos Police Department officer Justin Putnam, who was shot dead while responding to a domestic violence call, and Christopher Korzilius, a deputy with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office who died in a crash.

The Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial Ceremony, which takes place at House Park Field, will honor officers who died in 2019 and 2020.

The event begins with a procession of law enforcement vehicles along Shoal Creek Boulevard at 6:30 p.m.

Governor Greg Abbott will deliver a speech, and he and First Lady Cecilia Abbott will present medals to the families of the fallen officers.

The evening will conclude with a candlelight vigil.