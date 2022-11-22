WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — The Federal Aviation Administration has officially implemented a rule requiring commercial balloon operators to have a second-class medical certificate, according to a release from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

This comes more than six years after 16 lives were lost after a hot air balloon, whose pilot was under the influence, crashed into a power line in Lockhart.

In the fall of 2018, Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Texas) and Sen. Cruz both worked on bipartisan legislation to require medical and physical exams for commercial balloon pilots. The act was signed into law in October 2018. The law gave the FAA 180 days to work those requirements into its regulation.

In November 2021, the FAA proposed the rule that addressed the requirements of the Act, a spokesperson for the FAA said. That rule was officially implemented in Nov. 2022, according to Sen. Ted Cruz.

Following the deadly hot air balloon crash that took place in Lockhart, Texas back in 2016, I made it my mission to advocate for increased, preventative safety provisions for commercial balloons. In order to prevent the recurrence of a tragic event like this, I worked to pass the bipartisan Commercial Balloon Pilot Safety Act as part of the FAA Reauthorization, which stipulated that commercial hot air balloon operators must have a second-class medical certificate, just like what is required of other pilots. Rules like this will help to make sure the tragedy in Lockhart never happens again, and I am proud to have led the fight to make commercial hot air balloons safer for future riders and operators. Sen. Ted Cruz

In July, Doggett pushed for the FAA to implement the rule, saying that they had delayed it and ignored safety experts. He also said the National Transportation Safety Board found that the FAA’s lack of a medical certificate contributed to the Lockhart crash on July 30, 2016.

The full text of the rule can be read online.