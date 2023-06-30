T-Loc’s Sonora Style Hot Dogs on Burnet Road have temporarily adjusted their business hours because of the heat.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Restaurant Association said this latest heat wave is hurting restaurants as customers stay home to stay cool.

The TRA said anecdotal evidence suggests that restaurants are offsetting lower sales and rising operation costs as the oppressive heat continues into its third week.

As the triple-digit summer continues, the TRA also reminds restaurant operators to keep their staff safe.

They encourage providing fans, misting hoses, and extra water stations for staff and customers. The TRA also suggests operators review their hours of operation to make sure team members have sufficient breaks.

Miguel Kaiser, owner of T-Loc’s Sonora Style Hot Dogs, said his business hours have changed as a result of the heat.

He said their lunch service closes an hour earlier than usual and its dinner service starts an hour later. Kaiser said the change was implemented to give staff time to rest during some of the hottest hours of the day. That’s also a time when fewer customers are coming in.

“We have an air system, A/C, fans. We drink a lot of water to hydrate, wet bandanas around your neck. We find ways to stay cool,” Kaiser said.

Kaiser said loyal customers who have braved the heat to eat at his business have been understanding about the change in business hours.

“Our loyal guests in the community, they respect that because they know we work in hot environments. They’ve been very supportive,” Kaiser said.