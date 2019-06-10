EXPLAINED: Lifeguards in Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) – What are the rules when it comes to lifeguards in Texas, and when did these guardians of the pool first pop up? With the new swimming 'fad' in the 1800's, entrepreneurs began building resorts to attract people during the summer heat. As more people came to swim, more people drowned -- 9,000 annually, by the early 1900's.
Two things happened around 1910 that led to the lifeguards we know today. First, a famed Hawaiian surfer, Duke Kahanamoku, introduced the rescue board. This is the floating board you see lifeguards running into the water with during a rescue. Then, the YMCA started the National Lifesaving Service. This group was the first formal group to train swimmers in lifesaving and in resuscitation techniques.
By the 1980's, lifesaving techniques became formalized. Whether at the beach, a waterpark, or at a pool, lifeguards are all given the same training to be certified.
So what are the rules in Texas?
Lifeguard rules are well-defined in Texas. They're broken down into four categories:
Class A: pools used for competitive aquatic events.
Class B: pools used for public recreation.
Both of those require lifeguards.
Class C: pools at a private facility, such as a hotel, apartment complex or a club.
Those don't require lifeguards, unless they have a slide or diving board.
Finally, Class D pools are wading pools, no more than 24 inches deep. No paid supervision is needed with these pools.
Now, these are just the state laws. Many counties and cities have additional safety rules.
More Texas Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dallas crane collapse victim identified as 29-year-old woman
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities have identified 29-year-old Kiersten Symone Smith as the woman who was killed when a crane fell on a Dallas apartment building Sunday amid severe thunderstorms that also uprooted mature trees and left thousands without power across the city.
Smith was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the Dallas County Medical Examiners' office, after the construction crane smashed into a five-story building near downtown destroying peoples' apartments and reducing parts of an adjacent parking garage to a pile of concrete and mangled cars.
Smith was a resident of the apartment building, her sister, Toni Smith, told The Associated Press in a brief interview Monday. Toni Smith referred other questions to attorney Jonathan Cox, who said he could not immediately provide answers but that the family intends to issue a statement. The cause of her death has not been determined.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Body of Texas police chief found in Houston Ship Channel
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say they've recovered the body of a Texas police chief who fell out of a boat into Galveston Bay Friday.
The U.S. Coast Guard says a search crew pulled Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed's body from the water of the Houston Ship Channel Sunday morning, ending a 40-hour search.
The 50-year-old police chief had been missing since 4 p.m. Friday, when authorities say he was thrown overboard without a life jacket when a wave from a large passing vessel struck his boat.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Texas rapper Bushwick Bill of Geto Boys dies at 52, publicist says
(Associated Press) — Bushwick Bill, the diminutive, one-eyed rapper who with the Geto Boys helped put the South's stamp on rap with hits like "Mind Playing Tricks On Me" and "Six Feet Deep," died on Sunday at the age of 52, according to his publicist.
Dawn P. told The Associated Press that the rapper died Sunday at 9:35 p.m., local time, at a Colorado hospital. The publicist says the rapper, whose legal name is Richard Shaw, was surrounded by family when he died.
His Dallas-based business manager, Pete Marrero, said the rapper was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in February. He had been planning to go on tour around the time he was hospitalized.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
-
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face