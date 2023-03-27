AUSTIN (KXAN) — Expanded SNAP benefits end in March across the country, and around 60,000 Central Texans will receive less money for food help.

The expanded program ended this month after U.S. Congress passed a spending bill in December that ended the temporary emergency allotments that started during the pandemic. This gave recipients the maximum dollar amount per family size.

The change will affect every SNAP benefits recipient in the U.S. For Texas recipients, the benefits decrease will be at least $95 each month per family, according to Texas Health and Human Services.

The average Travis County payment was $361 in February with more than 40,000 SNAP cases. In Hays County, the average payment was $381 for more than 6,000 cases. In Williamson County, the average payment was $383 for about 12,000 cases.

Feeding Texas said in January that people can maximize their SNAP benefits by taking advantage of deductions, such as shelter costs, child support payments and medical expenses, and by using Double Up Bucks for more fruits and vegetables.

Central Texas Food Bank, which serves 21 local counties, told KXAN in February the nonprofit will try to increase its inbound supply to help provide every Central Texan with food.

“But the food bank cannot do this alone. We’re really going to need the support of the community to step up,” CEO Sari Vatske said last month.

SNAP recipients can check how their monthly benefits will change online in their account on YourTexasBenefits.com.