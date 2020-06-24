Every Texan tested for COVID-19 at state site will get free masks

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Every Texan who gets tested for COVID-19 at a state-run mobile testing sitea will receive four surgical masks from the Texas Division of Emergency Management starting Thursday, June 25, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.

This week, Gov. Abbott said COVID-19 is spreading “at an unacceptable rate,” and urged Texans to wear masks to slow the rapid spread in the state.

“Wearing a mask or facial covering in public is an effective way for Texans to protect themselves and others from the transmission of COVID-19,” Abbott said. “This program helps ensure that Texans have the resources they need to effectively mitigate the spread of this virus and keep themselves and their communities safe. I continue to urge all Texans to do their part by taking necessary precautions that will reduce the spread of COVID-19 throughout our state.”

On Tuesday, Texas reported a record 5,489 new coronavirus cases, and a 12th consecutive day of record hospitalizations due to COVID-19. Austin Public Health has also begun giving masks out to symptomatic patients at its drive-thru testing sites.

Texans can find a testing site near them by visiting TDEM’s COVID-19 Test Site map.