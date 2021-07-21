Evacuations, shelter-in-place orders in La Porte after chemical plant incident

LA PORTE, Texas (KXAN) — An evacuation order has been issued for areas around a chemical plant in La Porte, officials said Wednesday.

The La Porte Office of Emergency Management said a half-mile radius around 13300 Bay Area Blvd., the address for Dow Chemical, needs to be evacuated, as crews respond to a “process upset” call. There are other chemical plants in the area, too.

#Evacuation | The La Porte Fire Department has issued an evacuation .5 mile radius around 13300 Bay Area Blvd. Evacuate immediately and follow instructions of First Responders in the area. pic.twitter.com/oBI9qEiGc0 — 😷 La Porte Emergency Management (OEM) (@lpoem) July 21, 2021

Officials are also asking people who live east of Bay Area Boulevard outside of the evacuation radius to shelter in place and turn off air conditioning units during the response.

La Porte is east of Houston along Galveston Bay.

Officials don’t know if any chemicals are harmful fumes are in the area.

We will have more information on the incident as it becomes available.