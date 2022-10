BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – A bison was on the loose in the Belton area on Tuesday.

City Public Information Officer Paul Romer said officials are incredibly grateful for the men who helped capture the bison. There were some “tenuous moments” when the animal was running free near Interstate 35 and Interstate 14.

(Courtesy: City of Belton)

Romer said nobody was hurt, and the bison is doing well.